City To Offer One Month Extension on Next Tax Bill

Recognizing that many residents and businesses are experiencing significant financial challenges, the City Council plans to offer a one-month extension on the next property tax payment. This payment — which covers the County portion of our tax bill — is payable starting on June 1st, with interest and penalties ordinarily kicking in after June 30th. The new schedule pushes the interest and penalty deadline back to July 31st, providing a little extra time for those who need it.

