Important Public Health Update for March 16th

Here is today’s official update on the coronavirus outbreak, just sent throughout New Rochelle by robocall. Please note that conditions are evolving quickly, and that social distancing is now a vital individual and community responsibility.

This is Mayor Noam Bramson, with a very important public health update for March 16. Here’s what’s new:

Effective at 8pm tonight, all gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited throughout New York, and all bars and restaurants will be closed, except for takeout. Theaters and gyms will also be closed. By contrast, supermarkets, groceries, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open throughout this challenge and are well-supplied.

Effective tomorrow, City Hall will be closed to the public, but all essential municipal services, such as sanitation, Police, Fire, and emergency medical response will continue to operate and parks will remain open. Remember that you can also access many municipal services remotely. For a full list of online city services, plus other updated information, please visit newrochelleny.com/coronavirus.

The City Council will continue to conduct business. However, public hearings and citizens-to-be-heard are cancelled until further notice.

Remember, social distancing is vital to slowing down the virus and saving lives. You can do your part by staying home to the greatest degree possible and keeping interactions with others to a minimum.

Being able to receive home deliveries is an important part of this strategy, so if any business refuses to deliver to you, please contact the Westchester County Consumer Protection Department by calling 914-995-2155 or sending an email to conpro@westchestergov.com.

As previously reported, to request a coronavirus test, be sure either to contact your doctor or call the State hotline at 888-364-3065.

This is a fast-moving situation, and our actions need to adjust with the facts on the ground. The City will continue working to provide you with timely and accurate guidance, so that New Rochelle can confront this challenge with strength, common sense, and support for all of our neighbors.

Thank you for listening.

